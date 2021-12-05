Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was clearly dealing with an injury to his pinky on his throwing hand in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. But the second-year QB said after the game that he should still be on the field next week.

Burrow told reporters after Sunday’s game that he dislocated his pinky when he was strip-sacked with 8:53 left in the first quarter. But Burrow noted that he never considered coming out of Sunday’s game due to the injury. And he doesn’t plan on missing any time going forward.

“It’s just something I am going to have to deal with,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com. “I am not going to miss any games because of it. Unless it somehow gets worse which I can’t imagine it is going to, I am going to play next week.”

Burrow was shown on the CBS broadcast testing out tape or a glove for his finger. But then he decided to keep his hand bare for the rest of the game.

“Eventually, I just said the hell to all that,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Burrow finished Sunday’s game 24-of-40 passing for 300 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Bengals will host the 49ers next week.

Joe Burrow says he won’t miss time with injured pinky originally appeared on Pro Football Talk