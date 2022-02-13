Joe Burrow says his surgically repaired knee is “night and day” better than at the start of the season

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named the NFL’s comeback player of the year for his dramatic recovery from a serious knee injury that cut short his rookie season. He says that knee recovery continued throughout the 2021 season.

Burrow said this week that his knee is much better now than it was at the start of the season, and only in the last few games has he felt like he regained his old ability to make plays with his legs.

“It’s night and day from the first half of the season,” Burrow said. “I wasn’t really able to do any of that the first half. I’ve really started to come into my own in that sense, making plays, extending plays. That’s something I’ve always been able to do. I’m starting to finally feel like myself and able to pull out of some of those tackles when defensive players have me wrapped up in the pocket, and I’m starting to be able to get out of those situations and make some plays.”

Aaron Donald and Von Miller may have Burrow on the run today, and he’ll need to be able to make those plays, something he wouldn’t have been able to do a few months ago.

