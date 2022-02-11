Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is becoming known as “Joe Cool” for his poised and easygoing presence, but he says he’s not always that way.

Burrow said today that a big part of being a franchise quarterback is understanding what his teammates need him to be at any moment, and that he can be the type of leader the Bengals need him to be in any situation.

“I try to portray calmness in certain situations,” Burrow said. “I think as a quarterback there’s certain times when you need to be a fiery leader, and there’s certain times when you have to be a calming presence within the locker room. I think it’s a quarterback’s job to understand different situations that require different things.”

Burrow is only in his second season, but he’s drawn praise both in the NFL and in his LSU days for the way he leads his teams in the biggest of games. And now he’s just two days away from his biggest game yet.

Joe Burrow says he can be a fiery leader or a calming presence, depending on what Bengals need originally appeared on Pro Football Talk