Joe Burrow says extra day of rest ‘gives you hope’

Capping off a busy news day for the Cincinnati Bengals was quarterback Joe Burrow’s meeting with the media.

There, obviously, his injured calf was the biggest point of discussion.

Burrow gave a “we’ll see” when asked if he’ll be ready to go for “Monday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Rams: “Just feeling better. Not as sore. Time heals. So we’ll see.”

And this very telling line when discussing how the team (and calf) get an extra day of rest since they play on a Monday: “That’s what gives you hope.”

Burrow said he’s certainly keeping in mind that there is a sense of urgency after the 0-2 start, but also noted that the final decision in the interest of protecting him for the entire season might be out of his hands.

It sure sounds like something that could run all the way up until kickoff on Monday night, especially considering Thursday’s first practice of the week featured Burrow stretching out with a sleeve on the injured calf, but letting other quarterbacks take all of the throwing reps.

