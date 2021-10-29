Joe Burrow says if Bengals can win AFC North, they can win a Super Bowl

Joe Burrow has been feeling pretty good about things lately and for good reason. His Cincinnati Bengals are sitting at 5-2 and currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC through seven weeks. Everyone in Cincinnati is on Cloud Nine.

It also has Burrow thinking about much loftier goals. One involving hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Microphones caught Burrow telling his teammates last weekend during the win in Baltimore that if they can win the AFC North, they can win the Super Bowl.

Burrow has a point. The AFC North is going to be a battle all season long. All four teams can get down and dirty with the best of them.

Whoever wins this division will indeed have earned it. It’s also probably pretty safe to say this is the best division in the AFC. It is the only one in the conference with all four teams at least .500. Three teams from the AFC North would be in a playoff position as of now and the Steelers are only a half-game out of the final playoff spot, which ironically right now is Cleveland.

There’s a long way to go, but having already won in Pittsburgh and in Baltimore, there’s reason to feel good in Cincinnati.

