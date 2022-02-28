Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard golf with Nick Bosa and Devin Booker

Cincinnati Bengals players got a later-than-most start to their offseason vacations after playing in Super Bowl LVI.

But it would appear at least two of the team’s key names are making the most of it, anyway.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Sam Hubbard recently golfed with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Burrow, Hubbard and Bosa, of course, have that former Ohio State Buckeyes connection that links them all together. It was that connection that Hubbard used while hanging out with Burrow before the Bengals made Burrow the No. 1 pick a few years back.

And it’s Hubbard who now shared a few shots of the offseason activities:

