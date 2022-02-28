Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard golf with Nick Bosa and Devin Booker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·1 min read
Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard golf with Nick Bosa and Devin Booker
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sam Hubbard
    Sam Hubbard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Burrow
    Joe Burrow
    American football quarterback
  • Nick Bosa
    Nick Bosa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Cincinnati Bengals players got a later-than-most start to their offseason vacations after playing in Super Bowl LVI.

But it would appear at least two of the team’s key names are making the most of it, anyway.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Sam Hubbard recently golfed with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Burrow, Hubbard and Bosa, of course, have that former Ohio State Buckeyes connection that links them all together. It was that connection that Hubbard used while hanging out with Burrow before the Bengals made Burrow the No. 1 pick a few years back.

And it’s Hubbard who now shared a few shots of the offseason activities:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sam Hubbard (@sam_hubbard_)

List

Bengals 3-round mock draft breakdown: Joe Burrow gets some huge help

Recommended Stories