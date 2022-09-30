Joe Burrow said win vs. Dolphins was best o-line play he’s had in NFL

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked just once during his team’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

That was a stunning dropoff compared to the first three games of the season, where Burrow was sacked a combined 15 times. In fact, he suffered one or zero sacks in a game just three times last year.

Coming out of the win, Burrow told the Amazon Prime set it was the perfect game from his line, per Fox 19’s Joe Danneman: “I told them this is the most time I’ve had since I’ve been in the league.”

Offensively, things were far from perfect for the Bengals on Thursday night. But Burrow staying mostly clean and then acknowleding it was the best he’s had as a pro is a pretty big deal.

If the Bengals can build on that now that two of their toughest pass-rushing matchups (Steelers and Cowboys) are behind them, it could be a hint the offense will take another step sooner rather than later.

Some of what Burrow told his line was overheard by reporters, too:

Joe Burrow went up to each of the offensive linemen and told them they “played f***ing awesome.” #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 30, 2022

List

Dolphins vs. Bengals takeaways and everything to know from Week 4

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire