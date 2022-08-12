Joe Burrow runs sprints before preseason game as he works his way back

Joe Burrow appears closer to a return.

The Bengals quarterback participated with some of his teammates in running sideline to sideline. Caleb Noe of WCPO posted video of Burrow’s sprints and estimated Burrow was running at 80 percent.

It is another step for Burrow in his return from an appendectomy July 26.

On Monday, he ditched the golf cart he had been using at training camp. He has participated in some elements of walk-throughs but has yet to return to practice.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor has not given a timetable for when Burrow will return to on-field work, but there is no indication Burrow will miss time in the regular season.

