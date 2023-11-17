Joe Burrow ruled out with right wrist injury

Joe Burrow was the last player on the field after halftime, but he returned without a helmet and put on a headset. The Bengals ruled him out shortly thereafter.

Now the question becomes: How much time will the quarterback miss?

He injured his right wrist with 5:49 remaining in the first half, grabbing his hand after throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. Burrow landed on the wrist when Jadeveon Clowney hit him on a 9-yard completion to Mixon on the play before the touchdown.

But it appears Burrow entered the game with an injury to the hand despite not being on the injury report.

He arrived in Baltimore on Wednesday wearing something on his throwing hand. The team posted — and later deleted — an arrival video with an image of Burrow’s hand with a black fingerless sleeve on it.

Burrow, who began the season with a calf injury that limited him, went 11-of-17 for 101 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night.

Jake Browning has replaced him.