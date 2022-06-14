Safety Jessie Bates is one of only two players not participating in the Bengals’ voluntary offseason work. Bates wants a long-term deal, and after the Bengals used the franchise tag on him, the sides have only until July 15 to work something out.

The Bengals miss him, and they will miss him even more if a deal doesn’t get done and Bates holds out all season.

With a month left to get a long-term deal completed, Bates’ teammates remain hopeful.

“Jessie’s a big part of this team,” quarterback Joe Burrow said Tuesday, via video from Caleb Noe of WCPO. “You can put a price tag on what he does on the field, but I don’t think you can on what he does in the locker room. He’s been a guy who has kind of built what we’re doing here. He was one of the first. Jessie’s exactly the kind of player I think you want to reward for the work he’s done the last four years, through the ups and the down. We weren’t very good for three years while he was here. He’s been through it all. We’re hoping everything works out in his favor.

“I know that he’s working really hard right now in the weight room. He’s looking great. He’s going to be ready to go for whenever he gets here. Business is business. He’s got to take care of what he’s got to take care of, but I know when it’s time to show up, he’s going to ready to go.”

Burrow said he and Bates will take a trip together to Las Vegas soon.

The Bengals did cover their bases by drafting safety Daxton Hill and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt in the first two rounds, and they added safety Tycen Anderson at No. 166 overall. None of them, though, are Bates.

Bates totaled at least 100 tackles three of the past four seasons.

In his four-year career, Bates has 408 tackles, 35 pass deflections and 10 interceptions in 63 career games.

Joe Burrow rooting for Bengals to give Jessie Bates a long-term deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk