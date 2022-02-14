Joe Burrow Is Roasted For Wearing Flashy Pregame Suit After Super Bowl 2022 Loss

Joe Burrow’s shiny black and silver suit with (maybe) bengal stripes brashly announced his arrival at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrives at SoFi Stadium before the start of the Super Bowl. (Photo: Robert Gauthier via Getty Images)

Hours later, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback wore the same flashy threads at a news conference after his team’s 23-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The ensemble didn’t seem to fit the moment.

Some fans crushed him for it.

Joe Burrow mental notes: Bring 2 suits next time pic.twitter.com/FIHkQ4u2HE — Rob Roides (@RobRoides) February 14, 2022

Seeing Joe Burrow’s post game interview in that hideous suit is one of the sweetest feelings ever.



Promising kid but crowned too early. — rams szn (@rams_szn) February 14, 2022

Joe Burrow feeling real goofy taking media questions in that suit — Logan (@NeverLostout) February 14, 2022

Having to wear the tiger suit after the way we just lost the game is absolutely brutal. I believe in the Bengals and I believe in Joe Burrow. https://t.co/L8lSL9wvc4 — Brennan Cate (@NFLBrennan) February 14, 2022

I hope Joe Burrow has fun putting that absurd suit back on. — 🇺🇲Kaz🇺🇲 (@K4zWorld) February 14, 2022

There’s no chance Joe Burrow is going to wear that stupid metallic tiger stripe suit and sombrero to the post game press conference as a loser, right?



Right?? 👀#joebrrr#SuperBowl — JC- The Former World Champion ⭕️ (@JoshCohenRadio) February 14, 2022

Hahahahahahahahaha Joe Burrow can wear that clown suit all the way back to Cinci — Will England (@Will_England56) February 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

