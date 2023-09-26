Joe Burrow: There was risk of further injury, but also a risk of going 0-3

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wasn't 100 percent on Monday night, but he was out there to help the team get its first win of the season.

Burrow's calf injury has limited his effectiveness through the first three weeks of the season and he said he was "pretty cautious with extending plays" during the 19-16 win over the Rams. Burrow worked out on Monday before the game to test his calf and said he did not "have any setbacks," which served as his criteria for giving it a go as he balanced the possibility of further injury against the chance that the Bengals would fall further off the pace in the AFC.

"It was all stuff that you weigh when you're making that decision," Burrow said, via a transcript from the team. "There is the risk to go out there and potentially re-injure it, but there's also the risk to not go out there and be 0-3. So, I wanted to be out there for my guys, and I was confident that I would be able to do what I needed to to get the win."

Burrow said he's "still day-to-day" due to the injury, but felt "way better" than he did after the team's Week Two loss to the Ravens and that he's hopeful he'll have a full week of practice before the team tries for its second win of the year against the Titans this Sunday. Wednesday will bring word if that's the case or if the Bengals will spend another week worrying about the availability of their quarterback.