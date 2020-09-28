Joe Burrow rewrote a portion of the history books over first 3 NFL games

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow already has his name in the history books after his first three NFL starts.

And — for now — it has nothing to do with the number of hits he’s taken, either.

According to NFL Communications, Burrow’s 91 completions are the most of any player over his first career games in league history.

Burrow has attempted 36, 61 and 44 passes over his first three games, completing 64.5 percent of them with five touchdowns and just one interception.

His 61 attempts on a Thursday night against Cleveland made a little bit of history, too.

Burrow entering the history books is great, as is the strong performance grading out so well at places like Pro Football Focus:

Joe Burrow @PFF grades vs the Eagles: 🔸86.5 overall grade

🔸84.4 passing grade

🔸87.5 grade when under pressure It was the best game of Burrow’s young career from a grading perspective. — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) September 28, 2020



