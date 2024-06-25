Joe Burrow reveals his go-to karaoke song. Hint: It's a spicy choice!

Joe Burrow is coming out of his shell this offseason.

In addition to his modeling debut at Vogue World Paris on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has been sharing photos of his recent trip to Cannes, France. While galivanting across the French Riveria, Burrow made a detour to speak at Sport Beach, a sports business event hosted at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

During the event, Burrow sat down with Glenn Cole, co-founder of 72 and Sunny, a global advertising agency, to discuss the Joe Burrow Foundation, food insecurity in his hometown of Athens, Ohio, and his brand partnerships, including his relationship with Kroger.

"I want brands that share my values. I think that's the best way to build relationships," Burrow said. "That way, you can do the most good and make the right content to reach the most people."

Joe Burrow walks the runway during Vogue World 2024 in Paris. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)

Burrow shares go-to karaoke song, one person he would want to have dinner with

The duo discussed more than just business, though. Burrow shared some personal information with Cole. He said although he is a private person and has struggled to open up over his five-year career, he is now ready to "branch out."

"This is really the first year that I've felt comfortable sharing more sides of myself with the fans," Burrow said. "I think the way the younger generation is going is they really want to see the personality of the players, the personality of the people playing the game and not quite as interested in what's happening on the field. ... I think that's an exciting time."

Burrow also discussed his favorite fashion brands and pregame routine, which includes listening to rappers Trippie Redd, Gunna and Kid Cudi in the car while on his way to the stadium. But, perhaps the most shocking thing Burrow shared was his go-to karaoke song.

Joe Burrow also appeared at the live "New Heights" podcast at the University of Cincinnati in April.

"I don't think I've ever done karaoke," the QB said.

However, he quickly retracted his statement, saying he hadn't done karaoke since high school. But if he were to jump on stage, he would sing "Hot in Herre" by Nelly.

"I know every word to that," he added.

Burrow also revealed if he could pick one person to have dinner with, he would choose Thomas Edison or Alexander the Great.

"It would be so interesting to pick a visionary like that," Burrow said about Edison. "Pick his brain a little bit and see what's going on back there. I always find it very interesting when people are able to come up with new ideas pretty much out of nowhere."

The interview ended with Burrow weighing in on the "sweet vs. savory" debate, saying it depends on his mood. He also said his go-to pregame meal is a big breakfast if it's an early afternoon game. But if it's an evening game, he usually goes for spaghetti or chicken and rice.

Continue below to watch the full interview.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow is getting hot in here! QB reveals go-to karaoke song