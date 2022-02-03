Joe Burrow reveals he didn’t always want to play QB

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow…didn’t want to play quarterback?

During his team’s prep for Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, Burrow revealed during a media session that he initially didn’t want to play quarterback at all.

That didn’t even last one practice.

According to Burrow, he wanted to play running back or wide receiver because he wanted the ball in his hands. He declined to play quarterback.

His youth football coach moved him to quarterback during their very first practice.

Fast forward to now, let’s just say Burrow is pretty happy that his youth football coach seemed to see something before everyone else, as he dropped this one-liner, per Marisa Contipelli: “I’m glad it worked out the way that it did.”

So are the Bengals. And their fans. And the city. It goes on and on.

Funnily enough, Burrow’s concern about having the ball in his hands hasn’t been a problem. And like he said in the interview, he probably wouldn’t have worked out as an NFL running back or receiver, but he seems to be doing just fine at quarterback.

