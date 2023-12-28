Joe Burrow returns to social media with a funny post

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn’t post on social media often.

When he does, though, Burrow tends to make waves, whether it’s funny captions or just random stuff that gets people talking.

Burrow’s first post on the platform formerly known as Twitter is more of the latter occasion, as he threw out a one-liner at random that got people talking in a hurry.

So, while it’s early in the week before the Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs, here’s a quick diversion into the funny world of social media now that Burrow riled everyone up in a way that even had fans of rival teams agreeing.

Burrow's post

Show me the aliens!! — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 27, 2023

Reactions

That man is not real 👽 pic.twitter.com/9S89zdnjrg — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) December 27, 2023

I've located a never before seen image of 'the alien' They like iPads. pic.twitter.com/EuHFSfGpBd — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) December 27, 2023

JOE WE MISS YOUUUUUUU — BengalsHead (@BengalsHead) December 27, 2023

He's right here you've met him a few times pic.twitter.com/rPpWUaNQFq — PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN (@Gaige_Rage) December 27, 2023

Here's another one, he's on the same team as you 😳 pic.twitter.com/wplOYqBIdR — The Benjamin (@betthebenjamin) December 27, 2023

Me the first time I watched ‘Signs’ (2002) — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 27, 2023

Our boy Joey B in a suspicious mood today pic.twitter.com/14PR41LGKx — EzzMoney (@xezzmoneyx) December 27, 2023

Mars QB1 — Jason 𝕏 (@Rocketman455) December 27, 2023

Burrow checking out the 2024 WR class https://t.co/ll3U4JnQ64 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 27, 2023

Bengals are so back https://t.co/iMQySE9r6K — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) December 27, 2023

Amen Joey Brr.. AMEN https://t.co/yFyR3zmJZZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 27, 2023

You shooting down UFOs when we get invaded https://t.co/GCGef5QuCp pic.twitter.com/5MW9CAicX6 — Bengals Graphics (@BengalsGraphic5) December 27, 2023

This guy hasn’t tweeted in over a year and this is the tweet. What are you waiting for people??? The King of Cincinnati asked to see the aliens. Show him the damn aliens.#WPMOYChallenge Karras https://t.co/Ude46MZYeT — CinciNancy (@cincinancy) December 27, 2023

