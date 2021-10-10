Joe Burrow returns from injury scare, throws 70-yard TD bomb to Ja’Marr Chase

So much for those concerns about the health of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his big injury scare in the first half of his team’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Burrow, who left the field with trainers after staying down in the aftermath of a massive hit, returned on the offense’s next drive.

And on the second play of that drive? Burrow extended the play, zipped around the pocket and eventually unleashed a 70-yard bomb of a touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase.

So to check the boxes here: Burrow is just fine, and it’s oh-so-Burrow to nearly get hurt and leave the game, only to come back in and throw a big score.

And the other box: Chase now has five touchdowns in as many games and his third touchdown of 40-plus yards already. So much for those drop issues from the preseason.

