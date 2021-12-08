Joe Burrow rested his injured finger Wednesday

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow expects to play Sunday, but he did not practice Wednesday. Burrow dislocated the pinky finger on his throwing hand Sunday.

“We won’t have him throw today, just to give it one more day to rest and see where we’re at tomorrow, make a decision there,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday, via James Rapien of SI.com. “It’s a little bit of an unknown until he gets out there and does it. But he’s a tough guy. He played through it. We’re optimistic that he’ll be back to practice (this week) and get some good work in.”

Burrow experienced a little swelling “but not too much” and doesn’t expect the injured finger to affect him. He injured it on the fifth play against the Chargers but didn’t miss a snap.

He will experiment with some things this week, including a glove, “to see what works best.” The forecast calls for a high of 48 degrees, so Burrow was considering a glove in cold weather anyway.

Burrow tried to put on a glove after his injury Sunday but ended up going without.

“It was just too hard to get them on. Really too painful to get them on,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “And I hadn’t worked throwing with a glove any in practice yet. . . . If it gets hit, it’s a little painful, but it’s getting better each day.”

The Bengals also were missing at Wednesday’s practice were running back Joe Mixon (illness), receiver Tee Higgins (ankle), linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot), defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (illness), defensive tackle D.J. Reader (rest) and running back Chris Evans (ankle). Linebacker Joe Bachie (knee), linebacker Markus Bailey (neck), center Trey Hopkins (ankle) and offensive tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) were limited.

