Joe Burrow reports for training camp amidst contract extension with Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have to worry about a quarterback holdout during training camp as Joe Burrow was seen taking the practice fields at the facility on Sunday morning.

.@JoeyB clocking in to the 2023 season 🫡 pic.twitter.com/9lUfW39LQF — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 23, 2023

Burrow, 26, is seeking a new contract from the Bengals that will likely make him the highest paid player in the NFL. The Bengals picked up Burrow’s fifth-year option this spring for security to ensure their quarterback is under contract for at least one more season as they hope to extend him before then.

Often in the NFL, players that are wanting a new contract but haven’t received one yet will not show for training camp or report and not participate. This isn’t the case with Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs are going through it right now with their star defensive tackle Chris Jones. He wants a new deal, and it has yet to come to fruition, so he has not showed up to training camp yet.

Based off Burrow’s comments over the last five months, it never seemed like not reporting for training camp was a possibility. Burrow wants to be in Cincinnati and the Bengals plan to do everything they can to keep him happy for a long time.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has given no indication he wouldn't practice because of his contract situation.

The timing however is something to keep in mind. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is in the same situation as Burrow and when asked if he would play the upcoming season without a new deal, he answered with hesitation.

"That's a good question," Herbert told local reporters. "I think that's something you have to address and you have to think about."

Burrow was asked the same question this offseason and his repsonse fell exactly in line with how he's handled the whole process. "I think I’ve given you guys all the information that I’m comfortable with sharing about that process," he said. "As far as questions go about that, probably save that for another time."

There has been little said about how the process is going and what exactly Burrow is seeking in his next deal. The Bengals and Burrow’s camp agreed to keep everything amongst themselves.

“I'm involved,” Burrow said. “That's in the works. That's not really something that I like to play out in the media. That's something, just the way I think they want to do business, I want to do business. We prefer to keep that between us."

It’s likely the extension will come before the season, but it’s not guaranteed. Both sides want it to unfold that way so it doesn’t loom over the season. Burrow’s deal will like land over a total of $255 million.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reset the market this offseason agreeing to a deal where he got $110 million at signing and is due $51 million annually over the course of five years.

Burrow’s deal is important to get done as soon as possible for several reasons. First, the security the quarterback will feel having it all done entering a critical season for the team. Second, and maybe most importantly, is the other players the team wants to keep that likely won’t get done until Burrow’s deal is complete.

Linebacker Logan Wilson and wide receiver Tee Higgins are the other two players the Bengals want to extend. Ja’Marr Chase will be up for a new deal next offseason, so there’s a lot going on. In order to contend the AFC each year, Burrow knows it’s going to take smart negotiating by all involved.

Burrow has said he’s keeping his fellow teammates in mind when structuring his new deal.

“Whenever you have guys on the team that need to be paid, that's always on your mind,” Burrow said. “You want that to be a focal point and so we're working to make that happen."

Cincinnati’s quarterbacks and rookies were able to report for camp a few days early while the rest of the team will begin practice on July 26.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow reports for training camp amidst contract extension with Bengals