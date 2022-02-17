Joe Burrow Reportedly Played Through Super Bowl LVI With Significant MCL Injury

While the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 at the Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals gave it their all. Star quaterback Joe Burrow came into the Super Bowl a major underdog, but managed to hold his own and lead his team through a great run at the championships. Unfortunately for Burrow, his efforts were not enough to sustain a second half lead into a win.

In the latter half of the game, Burrow appeared to go down due to injury, leaving Bengal fans unsure of if he could finish the game. Burrow was sacked on a play that led to a sprained MCL in the fourth quarter of the game. Rams outside linebacker Von Miller sacked Burrow with just 12 minutes left of the game. Burrow was seen screaming in pain after the play, clutching his right knee. He limped off the field but was able to come back and play out the final minutes.

While Burrow will need rehab for his right knee to get it healthy once again, he will not require surgery.

Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor said QB Joe Burrow QB suffered and played through a sprained MCL during Super Bowl LVI. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2022

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl that won't require surgery, sources say, based on initial tests. He’ll have to rehab, but the sprain shouldn’t drastically alter his offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2022

In other sports news, Sotheby's is auctioning Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers shooting shirt from his legendary 81-points game.