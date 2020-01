Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde discuss Joe Burrow's amazing 2019 season where he's on pace to break the completion percentage record by a full point. Our experts compare his ability to read defenses pre-snap to Tom Brady and discuss what Clemson needs to do to stop Burrow this Monday in New Orleans.

Subscribe to the Yahoo Sports College Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.