Joe Burrow remains out of practice, and Zac Taylor says "we'll see" about this week

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains out of practice 33 days after he strained his right calf in practice.

Jake Browning is the only other quarterback the Bengals kept on their roster Tuesday, an indication they expect Burrow to play the season opener.

"I think he has a very healthy body," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN, "and I'm encouraged by that."

Burrow's long absence, though, has prompted questions about whether a snag in contract negotiations is what's keeping the Pro Bowler out of practice. Taylor firmly denied Burrow is conducting a "hold-in."

The Bengals, though, have been unforthcoming in where contract negotiations or Burrow's rehab stands.

Taylor would not even allow whether he expects Burrow to practice this week.

"We'll see," he said.