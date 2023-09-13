Joe Burrow remains on injury report with full practice

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains on the team's injury report as a full participant with his calf injury. He said he came out of the game sore but otherwise OK.

When he was asked how much he could run, Burrow said "we're feeling it out."

Burrow strained his calf on the second day of training camp and did not return to practice until after the preseason.

The lack of practice time could explain his career-worst performance last week when he threw for 82 yards with a 52.2 passer rating in the loss to the Browns.

"You just go over those reps. Those things happen early in the year for all teams," Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. "You try to limit them as much as you can, but they happen every year, especially when your quarterback doesn't play in training camp. You've just got to work those things out in practice. We had a really good day today."

Burrow got a haircut this week and joked his poor outing was the reason.

Edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, a little over two weeks since he was injured in the preseason finale. He was limited.

Defensive end Cam Sample (ankle) did not practice, while middle linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle) and running back Chris Evans (hamstring) were limited. Safety Dax Hill (hand) was a full participant.