An update on Joe Burrow’s recovery

After an appendectomy a couple of weeks ago, it remains unclear when former LSU and current Bengals QB Joe Burrow will return to the field.

According to Burrow’s father, Jimmy, it still might be a few weeks before Burrow is back out there. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor refrained from making a prediction.

Taylor added that he doesn’t expect this to hamper Burrow’s preparation for the season. Even if Burrow was healthy, he would not be taking the field for the Bengals’ preseason opener.

Last year, Burrow led the NFL in yards per attempt and completion percentage as led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance.

His passer rating of 108.3 was good enough for second in the NFL, only behind Aaron Rodgers. Burrow, now 25 and in his third year, shouldn’t be too affected by missing the first few weeks of camp. This is a guy who was playing at an MVP level in 2021 and looks like he could be one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks for years to come.

Now, his receivers are only more experience and the offensive line has a chance to take another jump. The Bengals’ offense should be one of the best in the league and contend in the AFC.

