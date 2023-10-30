Joe Burrow reacts to Bengals Week 8 win vs. 49ers
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reacts to Bengals Week 8 win vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reacts to Bengals Week 8 win vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.
The 49ers have more to worry about than just a losing streak.
Brock Purdy started showing concussion symptoms on the plane back to San Francisco after Monday's loss to the Vikings.
The deadline is Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET, but that doesn't mean teams with designs on a Super Bowl run should wait. Monday night revealed why, on multiple fronts.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Bengals defense came up huge in the second half to stop Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
Kirk Cousins came up big, while Brock Purdy didn't.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
The 49ers are big favorites on Monday night.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
The Bengals are back to .500. Now they get a bye week for Joe Burrow to continue to get healthy. They still have a Super Bowl-caliber roster. And perhaps most crucially, they've done this before.
The Bengals, who have the NFL's least productive offense, can only hope that Burrow is right.
Which Week 6 games will have the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon breaks down every matchup.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.