Joe Burrow reacts to Bengals' Week 18 victory vs. Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow addresses the media following Week 18 victory vs. Baltimore Ravens.
Playoff races are coming to an end across the NFL. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
The Seattle Seahawks couldve gotten one step closer to clinching a playoff spot in regulation, until a missed field goal against the Los Angeles Rams caused chaos.
A look at the Studs and Duds from the Seattle Seahawks crazy overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Instant analysis after Ravens vs. Bengals in Week 18.
Detroit Lions game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers in NFL's Week 18
When the Chargers and Broncos kicked off on Sunday, Los Angeles was locked into the AFC’s No. 5 seed because the Bengals beat the Ravens earlier in the day. But Chargers head coach Brandon Staley nevertheless elected to play his starters for most of Sunday, and one of them may have suffered a significant injury. [more]
Mixon and the Bengals weren't happy with the NFL's rule change earlier this week.
Week 18 represents the final chance for several NFL teams to secure their playoff spot and keep their Super Bowl dreams alive.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks "snow globe" play call
While many fans geared up to watch the Cincinnati Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, they couldn’t help but remember what happened on that same field almost a week earlier.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for what's sure to be a charged-up night at Lambeau Field.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
George Kittle's fantastic grab enabled rookie Brock Purdy to join illustrious NFL quarterback company.
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular season.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warmed up ahead of Week 18's tilt with the #Raiders in a pullover honoring #Bills S Damar Hamlin.