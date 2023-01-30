Joe Burrow reacts to Bengals' AFC Championship loss to Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reacts to the Bengals' AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
A controversial play in the AFC title game created major reactions.
NFL Twitter lost its mind watching the end of the 49ers' bizarre loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII thanks in part to a critical late Bengals mistake. They
While 49ers should be commended for reaching NFC title game with QB3 Brock Purdy, a rookie, the offseason presents questions on their QB future.
These three aspects of their game played a role in the #49ers' loss to the #Eagles in the NFC Championship Game
A personal foul on the Bengals set up a Harrison Butker field goal for the Chiefs to win the AFC Championship
There was a controversial play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, as the Chiefs got a second attempt at a third-down conversion. Here’s what happened.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
The 49ers were onto another quarterback early in Sunday's game.
After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, Trent Williams had seen enough.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy injured his elbow in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the team needs an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team believes that Purdy, who returned to the game but [more]
Here are all the relevant details on Super Bowl LVII after an exciting Championship Sunday.
Jimmy Garoppolo wished he had a helmet as he watched Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffer injuries in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Arik Armstead wasn't in the mood to be the target of any unnecessaryjabsafter the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
In some ways it was the game everyone expected, in others it was the game no one predicted, but the Eagles beat the 49ers and now they're headed back to the Super Bowl. By Adam Hermann
