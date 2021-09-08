Joe Burrow: I put in a lot of work this offseason that I’m excited to show off

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was having a solid rookie year when he suffered a torn ACL against Washington last November.

But the No. 1 overall pick of last year’s draft doesn’t just want to get back to where he was at that time as he prepares to face the Vikings in Week One.

Addressing the media in his Wednesday press conference, Burrow said he’s improved entering his second year as a pro.

“I expect to be better,” Burrow told reporters. “I put in a lot of work this offseason that I’m excited to show off — as well as all of our guys have. We’re a much better football team that has prepared the way we need to and understands how to win games now, I think. So I’m excited to put that on tape.”

Burrow got on the field during the preseason, but didn’t do much, playing just three snaps in the team’s third exhibition matchup against the Dolphins. Burrow said he’s not concerned with receiving that first big hit after reconstructive knee surgery, noting he’s put in the work to be confident in it.

Really, he’s welcoming the chance to get hit.

“It’s exciting to play football again,” Burrow said. “I’m a football player, not just a quarterback. And that’s part of the game. I’m excited to experience it.”

The external expectations for Cincinnati’s season are low, particularly given how strong Cleveland, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh are in the AFC North. But if Burrow can light things up offensively, the Bengals could raise some eyebrows later on in the year.

