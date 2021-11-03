Cincinnati is on to Cleveland.

That was at least the message from quarterback Joe Burrow on Wednesday as the quarterback addressed the media following Sunday’s 34-31 loss to the Jets.

“We put that one behind us,” Burrow said in his press conference. “It happened. We talked about the mistakes and everything we need to fix and now we’re on to this week.”

Burrow, who finished 21-of-34 passing with 259 yards with three touchdowns and a key fourth-quarter interception, admitted Sunday’s contest was “a frustrating game.” That’s likely amplified given how well the Bengals played in a 41-17 victory over the Ravens the week before.

“It really came down to two missed red-zone opportunities,” Burrow said. “We don’t score on one and we have to kick a field goal on the other. And if we score a touchdown on one of those drives, then we probably win the game.”

So now the Bengals have the Browns on tap for Week Nine and both teams could use a win against an AFC North rival.

“Every division game feels a little different,” Burrow said. “I think fans are a little more juiced up for division games. I think the city and I think players come out and play hard no matter what, but there’s a different intensity to division games.”

The Bengals are 2-0 against AFC North opponents so far in 2021, defeating both Pittsburgh and Baltimore on the road.

Joe Burrow: We put loss to the Jets behind us and we’re on to this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk