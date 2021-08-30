Joe Burrow’s preseason debut lasted just one series against Miami

On Sunday former LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow made his 2021 NFL preseason debut against the Miami Dolphins. It was the first time that LSU and Cincinnati Bengal fans had seen him on the field in-game action since the horrific injury against the Washington Football Team on Nov. 22, 2020. The Bengals lost that game 20-9.

The former national champion and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback played just three snaps on offense in the game. Burrow would attempt just one pass that fell incomplete. His first attempt of course went to a familiar target in Ja’Marr Chase. That play came on second down and eight from the Cincinnati 45-yard line. The offense went three and out, that was it for Burrow.

It isn’t just about the three plays, but Burrow went through all of the pregame rituals to prepare for the Bengals’ season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12. That game should be a special moment for multiple reasons. It will be the return of Burrow but also it is the first game where Burrow, Chase, and Justin Jefferson will all be on the field together.

The focus now shifts to the regular season for Burrow and hopefully returning to form. He will be a player to watch this upcoming season. When a quarterback comes back from an injury like that, sometimes it is more mental than physical issues that need to be overcome.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.