Joe Burrow praises 'exciting' Elly De La Cruz, compares Reds to 2021 Bengals

Joe Burrow had high praise for Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz during his Tuesday press conference.

In a tweet posted by the Reds on Monday, De La Cruz posed for a photo with an autographed Burrow jersey. Along with his signature, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback wrote an inspirational note for the 21-year-old phenom: "To Elly: Keep turning up the city."

Burrow continued celebrating De La Cruz and the Reds on Tuesday.

"He's an exciting player," Burrow said. "I think their last season to this season feels a lot like our 2020 to 2021 with the excitement that they're bringing to the city. So you can feel that energy. I went to a game on Friday and it was a lot of fun. So, hopefully, they can keep winning. He's going to keep doing his thing. It's fun to watch."

Burrow and the Bengals, of course, reached the Super Bowl during their 2021 campaign, eventually losing to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

The Reds, who play the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, won seven straight games before their 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. They're sitting at second place in the National League Central with a 32-34 record. De La Cruz has 11 home runs and an MLB-leading 34 stolen bases this year.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow compares Reds to 2021 Bengals, praises Elly De La Cruz