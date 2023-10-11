Joe Burrow practice footage provides another positive update

A week ago, it was clear from limited practice footage that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was in the middle of taking another positive step in getting his mobility back.

Footage is once again making it clear Burrow is doing so again this week.

In footage provided by Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch, Burrow spent a portion of practice on Wednesday doing off-script and off-platform throws. Ideally, he doesn’t have to do this, but that sort of work has been a big emphasis of his training and comes in handy when escaping pockets and extending plays before throwing downfield.

While this is just a little thing, it’s something Burrow hasn’t been doing recently, at least publicly, so it appears to be another sign there is even more confidence the injured calf continues to head in the right direction.

That’s especially reassuring with the Bengals sitting one game removed from a bye week, too.

Another step. Joe Burrow is back to working on some of the unique throwing motions we saw him doing in the offseason. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/m7EGXRDf3I — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire