Joe Burrow’s practice absence explained by Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t at practice on Tuesday, prompting a meeting with the media for head coach Zac Taylor.

There, Taylor revealed that Tuesday was nothing more than a typical rest day for the star quarterback, with a twist.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic provided the quote: “We’ve given Joe a day off every week. I didn’t time this out right. Thought you guys were out here yesterday. Threw yesterday.”

There wasn’t any major reason for fans to fret over Burrow’s absence despite Taylor meeting with the media on a day he wasn’t on the schedule. The star quarterback had previously made it clear that he was changing up his offseason training and taking a new approach to playing through discomfort and/or injuries.

Cincinnati’s practices this week are still voluntary OTAs and other notables such as Tee Higgins and Trent Brown weren’t there, either.

