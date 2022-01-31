Joe Burrow’s postgame outfit after winning the AFC Championship Game was clearly inspired by The Rock

Joe Burrow is headed to the Super Bowl and he’s doing so looking super fresh.

On Sunday, after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship Game, Burrow was the talk of the NFL world. Getting to the Super Bowl in one’s first full season is an incredible accomplishment, especially for a Bengals team that ended the 2019 season 2-14 and drafted Burrows at No. 1 overall.

Burrow also garnered a bunch of attention on Sunday for his incredibly simplistic but sleek outfit choice. After the Bengals’ win, Burrow ditched the big fur coat and sunglasses, leaving just a simple black turtleneck and a very shiny piece of bling.

Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon: Here are some of his most memorable fits 😎👕

NFL fans immediately noticed Burrow’s outfit choice had very similar vibes to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s iconic wardrobe pick. Burrow was even asked about it in his postgame media availability, to which he said this outfit was his favorite of those he’s worn so far.

Told he’s giving @TheRock vibes with his outfit, Joe Burrow smiled and said: “I’ll take that.”



Burrow said he was *very* excited about today’s fit — and it’s his favorite 😄 #bengals pic.twitter.com/cV4F6r8Fdo — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 31, 2022

Burrow’s resemblance to The Rock is pretty uncanny! NFL fans, as always, delivered in the joke department.

Joe Burrow just said this is his favorite outfit he's worn this year. Yes, the jewels are real. "I make too much money" for them not to be.



Your AFC Champion QB, folkss. pic.twitter.com/OMJMHwV8L3 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 31, 2022

Joe Burrow walking up to Super Bowl Media Day pic.twitter.com/tlazYB8xit — Cory Gunkel (@CoryGunkel) January 30, 2022

This report is from USA Today sports blog For The Win

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow necklace, polo neck look inspired by The Rock