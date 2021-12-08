Joe Burrow: Pinky “getting better,” will practice a little bit Wednesday

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains confident that his right pinky injury will not keep him from playing against the 49ers this weekend.

Burrow was injured in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, but remained in the game and he told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that it has been “getting better every day.” Burrow said he hasn’t thrown the ball since Sunday and will practice “a little bit” later in the day as he begins to work on how to best manage the injury this week.

However that process plays out, he doesn’t think there will be any issue that causes him to rethink his plans to remain in the lineup.

“I don’t foresee that happening,” Burrow said.

The Bengals head into Week 14 with a 7-5 record and the sixth seed in the current AFC playoff picture. Burrow is intent on being in the lineup to help them at least maintain that position and the Bengals will be hoping his pinky doesn’t get in the way.

