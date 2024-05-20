Joe Burrow, Peyton Manning comparison comes up again via Brian Callahan

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been mentioned alongside the name Peyton Manning every now and then since the tail end of his college days.

Former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, now head coach of the Tennesse Titans, recently did so again while talking to The Athletic’s Robert Mays:

And that part is really cool. But, yeah, I think our Cincinnati time was unique because we did take a lot of things that I did from my past in Indy and integrate them in our offense. And we did a great job of playing to the players that we had. And Joe’s sort of in the similar mold that Peyton is in, in terms of his processing and his quickness and his accuracy. A lot of these things we did in Denver fit him.

Callahan was talking about his own career trajectory, which included, among other things, a stop in Denver with Manning. He’d certainly be one to know when it comes to player comparisons.

And while Callahan is usually talking about his own young quarterback Will Levis these days, the topic of Burrow usually comes up because onlookers are curious about how he’ll develop passers without Zac Taylor overseeing things.

And when it comes to Burrow, that processing is usually the main point folks make when making such a lofty comparison, so it’s notable to see it come up yet again.

