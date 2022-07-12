Joe Burrow pens another memorable Instagram post for fans

Before leaving for the extended break ahead of training camp, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow chatted with reporters and noted that he usually comes up with his social media captions on the fly.

One of those captions on a post went buck wild because Odell Beckham Jr. left an interesting comment on it. But the caption was good too (“My spidey sense is starting to tingle a bit”).

A new one penned just this week by Burrow has fans buzzing too, though. It’s a basic one-liner: “Preparing for invaders.” But it’s a fun one-liner too, given that the Bengals now have a target on their back and the AFC North has undergone some changes in an effort to take down the current champs.

It’s also notable just because it serves as a little more proof that Burrow’s currently running through workouts with Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

It’s not just football either, as Burrow also put the same platform to use on non-football issues recently, too.

List