Joe Burrow’s path to playing starts with Monday morning workout

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will begin his march toward potentially playing in Monday night’s primetime game against the Los Angeles Rams with a morning workout.

According to Jordan Schultz, this workout “will help determine his status” for the game.

From the sounds of it, Burrow will still be a game-time decision. But a morning workout well ahead of the evening kickoff will give the team and all involved time to see how his calf responds to stress.

Burrow was questionable on the final injury report (meaning 50-50 to play), but a new report Sunday morning said that those within the organization were split on whether he should suit up at all.

Yet another report said Burrow took the first-team reps during Sunday’s walkthrough, so this planned Monday workout could ultimately decide if he gets the green light.

