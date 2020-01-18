Joe Burrow passes on Senior Bowl

The hay is in the barn for Joe Burrow. And there’s no reason to throw the match that he used to light his victory cigar in its general direction.

Burrow wisely has declined an invitation to attend the Senior Bowl. The news comes from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

“Had a great talk with . . . Joe Burrow last night and he decided to forgo the [Senior Bowl] to spend time with family,” Nagy said. “Our staff completely respects his decision and wish Joe nothing but the best. Some NFL team and city are getting a special player, person, and leader.”

It’s good that Nagy took the high road. All too often, folks with a direct interest in seeing former college players add to the pre-draft churn will yield to the temptation to shame them into, for example, attending the Senior Bowl or working out at the Combine or having Pro Day workouts or doing whatever else incoming players do to entertain football fans and line the pockets of those who provide entertainment for football fans when it’s not football season.

Burrow is in line to be the first overall pick. Nothing he does at the Senior Bowl would make it more likely. A freak injury or some other unexpected occurrence could put his status at risk.

Frankly, Burrow should strongly consider doing nothing until the draft. He has put together one of the greatest seasons in college football history. If anyone wants to see what he can do, he should just say, “Go watch the film from 15 games.”