Joe Burrow one of NFL’s best deep passers through four weeks

It’s a small sample size, but it sure seems like Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow has improved upon one of his perceived weaknesses.

Through four games, Burrow is one of the league’s best deep passers on attempts of 20-plus yards, ranking him alongside Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and fellow rookie first-rounder Zach Wilson of the New York Jets.

That 128.5 rating isn’t anything to turn the nose up at and much of it stems from the team’s decision to make Ja’Marr Chase the fifth-overall pick. Burrow and Chase linked up for two touchdowns of 40-plus yards over their first two games and otherwise, Burrow has done this damage while missing wideout Tee Higgins over the last two contests.

Burrow might eventually regress on this front almost naturally, but it’s an encouraging sign that the personnel and systems surrounding him are enabling him to keep progressing

