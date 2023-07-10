Joe Burrow on offseason trash talk with Chiefs: We'll see them in December

Is there a better rivalry in the NFL right now than the Chiefs and Bengals?

The teams have gone back and forth on the field the past two seasons, and this offseason, they have started going back and forth off the field. It's only added fuel to the rivalry.

The most recent to-do began innocently enough when Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow called Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the best quarterback in the league. Burrow added he doesn’t “think there’s any argument right now.”

Apparently there is.

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase backed his quarterback as the best in the league but added “Pat who?” when told that Burrow had tabbed Mahomes. Chase intended it tongue in cheek, but Mahomes and the Chiefs took offense.

After the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony last month, Mahomes tweeted a photo of himself wearing his two Super Bowl rings with the declaration: “That’s who .”

Then, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sent a warning to Chase, saying, "If you want to talk your shit, talk your shit, pimp. Just better back it up.

In an interview with Kameron Hay of Complex Sports published Monday, Burrow put a quick stop to any more trash talk.

"The best thing about that is it's all settled on the field . So, we'll see them in December," he said.

The Bengals play at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year's Eve.

They are 3-1 against the Chiefs the past two seasons, splitting the past two AFC Championship Games. But the Chiefs won a Super Bowl. The Bengals lost to the Rams in their Super Bowl appearance.

"Keep doing exactly what we're doing," Burrow said. "I think we've put a great plan together the last couple of years. Now, we just have to finish it off. We have essentially the same team with, you know, a couple lost pieces, but we also added a couple pieces that I think will help us. So just continuing to grind every day and get better and better. It sounds cliché, but that's really how you do it. You can't focus too much on the future. You just have to focus on perfecting every day and perfecting your craft every day. Whatever you're working on, just give it your all and you know, the rest usually takes care of itself."