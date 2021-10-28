Joe Burrow’s numbers 17 games into his Bengals career are great

A week ago, we looked at Joe Burrow’s full 16-game numbers and found some surprising results.

Burrow, of course, only technically made it into 10 games as a rookie. We never had a look at his full-blown development over one rookie season.

But seasons are 17 games now — so let’s have some quick fun and look at Burrow’s 17-game numbers.

Adding in the epic 416 yards and three touchdowns from his team’s 41-17 dismantling of the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow’s full 17-game numbers now stand as so:

66.6 completion percentage, 4,644 yards, 30 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 7.5 yards per attempt.

To illustrate how impressive the numbers are, last year over 16 games, only three quarterbacks threw for more than 4,600 yards and 10 passers threw for 30-plus touchdowns.

One would like to see that yards per attempt keep climbing, but the addition of Ja’Marr Chase and evolution of the offense is why he went from averaging 6.7 per attempt last year to 9.2 this year so far.

As we mentioned last week, Burrow’s one of the NFL’s best against pressure:

It’s an uncanny thing considering all of the context — he had no normal draft process, rookie-year process and spent all summer rehabbing a knee injury while propping up one of the league’s most dramatic rebuilds.

Looking ahead, Burrow’s numbers by the end of this full season should be…pretty interesting. That top-five or better potential remains, to say the least.

List