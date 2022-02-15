Joe Burrow will not need surgery for Super Bowl knee injury

The Bengals got some good news on the health of quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow will not need surgery for the knee injury he suffered in Super Bowl LVI, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although Burrow will have to do some rehab work, the injury is not likely to affect his offseason significantly.

Burrow’s rookie season ended with a torn ACL, and it would have been devastating to lose him to another serious knee injury. Fortunately the Bengals dodged a bullet, and Burrow’s knee appears to be OK.

The next step for Burrow and the Bengals is to figure out how to stop him from getting hit so often after he took 70 sacks in 2021-22.

