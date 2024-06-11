Joe Burrow is not on 'Madden 25' cover. Here's who is

Sorry, Joe Burrow fans. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is not this year's "Madden" cover star.

The NFL video game revealed its "Madden 25" cover on social media Tuesday. Dozens of celebrated football players have graced the cover since 2000.

Your official #Madden25 Cover Athlete @CMC_22



🏆 NFL Rushing Yards Leader

🏆 2023 OPOY

🏆 Madden NFL Cover Athlete



Coming 8.16.24. Pre-Order Now

🔗: https://t.co/NpB7qARx5m pic.twitter.com/XSOwlDarfT — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 11, 2024

Who is on the 'Madden 25' cover?

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is this year's "Madden" cover star, the company revealed on social media Tuesday.

Has a Bengals player ever been on the cover of 'Madden'?

"Madden" has never featured a Bengals player on the cover. However, a Northern Kentucky native was the front man on the 2007 version.

Running back Shaun Alexander from Florence, Kentucky, who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, was pictured on the cover that year.

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson was also on the cover of "NFL Street 3."

'Madden 25' release date

"Madden 25" is coming out Aug. 16, the franchise confirmed Tuesday.

'Madden' cover history

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who is on the 'Madden 25' cover? Here's a look