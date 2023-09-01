Joe Burrow nets Joe Namath comparison in new clip

Over the course of his early career, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has received a handful of notable comparisons from the media space.

One of the most prominent has been the Tom Brady comparison. And thanks to Rich Gannon during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Burrow can add a Joe Namath comparison to his resume.

“He reminds a little bit of Joe Namath. He’s got that swagger,” Gannon said. “You think about the impact this guy has had. The Bengals have won five playoff games in the last two years…he’s had the best passer rating over the last two seasons of any quarterback in the league.”

Gannon also dove deep on more numbers and team successes for the Bengals with Burrow in the clip.

For the Bengals and Burrow himself, all attention is on that injured ankle in the wake of his well-received return to practice as the team preps for Week 1.

But this latest comparison? It sure doesn’t hurt to see.

The clip:

Joe Burrow has returned to practice for the @Bengals.@RichGannon12 on what he loves about @JoeyB and the impact he's had on the organization… 👇AUDIO👇 | #Bengals | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/cuecj4R8tO — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire