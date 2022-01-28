Joe Burrow named Pro Football Writers’ Comeback Player of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the Comeback Player of the Year, at least in the minds of the Pro Football Writers Association.

Burrow had a fantastic season as a sophomore, completing 70.4 percent of his passes with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions before helping the Bengals win their first playoff game in 31 years.

He was coming back from a season-ending knee injury that cost him the rest of his rookie season just 10 games into his pro career.

There was never any guarantee Burrow would win an award like this, not with big names like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also in the running for it.

The announcement comes on the heels of Ja’Marr Chase being the PFWA’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. Both Burrow and Chase made the All-AFC team.

The PFWA selects Bengals QB Joe Burrow as the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and both Dallas CB Trevon Diggs and Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson as the Co-Most Improved Players of the Year. — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 28, 2022

