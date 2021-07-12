Joe Burrow misses top 10 list — but he’s already in the conversation

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t cracking the top 10 at his position in the NFL.

Yet.

But Burrow is already apparently in the conversation. Over at ESPN, Jeremy Fowler‘s latest edition of chatting with execs, coaches and players to come up with a top 10 at each position focused on quarterbacks.

And while Burrow misses the top 10, he’s listed among the “players getting votes” with the following writeup:

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: “How he stands in the pocket even though he knows he’s going to get smacked — really impressive. It’s hard enough to play as a rookie, [I] couldn’t imagine running an offense and having full control like he does.” — veteran NFL tight end

Granted, said veteran NFL tight end could be pretty biased.

But either way, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of NFL players — teammates and opponents alike — coming away impressed with what Burrow brings to the table already.

It would be unreasonable to expect Burrow sits ranks in the top 10 after an injury-shortened debut. What’s important is critical though — what he flashed as a rookie sure hints he could crack the top 10 as soon as this year.

