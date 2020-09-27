Joe Burrow misses one play after brutal, flagged hit by Eagles defender

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had an injury scare in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles after taking a big shot while throwing on the run and leaving the game.

Burrow, throwing off one foot, got blasted high by an Eagles defender and officials immediately flagged the play.

Ryan Finley entered the game for Burrow (and promptly got blasted while trying to throw a block), but the backup stayed in for just a single play before the No. 1 overall pick returned (and promptly took a sack on third down to end the drive).

It should go without saying, but calls for the Bengals to put a better line in front of Burrow were immediate.

Can we give Joe Burrow an offensive lineman? pic.twitter.com/XBNYxiNMY3 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 27, 2020



