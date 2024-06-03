Joe Burrow misses C.J. Stroud’s latest top 5 QB rankings

In the past, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has ranked highly in the opinion of Houston Texans passer C.J. Stroud.

But in recent quarterback rankings posted by Stroud on Instagram, the Texans star left Burrow out of his top five — based on last year’s happenings.

Stroud’s rankings included Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, himself, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott.

Considering Stroud was apparently ranking based off of what happened last year, it’s not too shocking Burrow didn’t make the cut.

In the past, he certainly has — Back in June of 2023, Stroud had Burrow in the top three. He’s also talked highly of the advice Burrow gave him as he entered the league.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire