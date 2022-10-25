Joe Burrow, miked up, to Evan McPherson: 'Sorry, no field goals today'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals had mentioned via Twitter that quarterback Joe Burrow was miked up during his impressive performance in Sunday's Week 7 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bengals promised more to come. But in 31 seconds of video tweeted Tuesday by NFL Films, Burrow expressed his dislike of the lead up to game day, reacted to having a bug fly into his mouth during the game and apologized to kicker Evan McPherson for a lack of field-goal attempts.

McPherson made each of his five point-after tries, but did not attempt a field goal for the first time in his NFL career.

With his 481-yard passing day, Burrow set the NFL record for most games with at least 400 passing yards in his first three seasons.

From @NFLFilms via Twitter:

